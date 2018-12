As the country winds down for the holidays, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has urged people to take proper precaution to avoid contracting cholera.

"Those travelling to yellow fever-endemic countries are urged to make sure that their yellow fever vaccinations are up-to-date, and to refrain from buying fake certificates," it said.

In its December communiqué, which was published on Thursday, the institute cautioned travellers to drink and use safe water, use soap when washing hands, eat well-cooked meals and wash or peel fruit and vegetables before eating them.

The NICD said yellow fever outbreaks were recently reported in South Sudan and Nigeria. In addition to yellow fever, there was an ongoing outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria.

"For those planning to go on a safari, there have been multiple reports of anthrax in Zimbabwe, Namibia and Malawi, in national parks," the institute added.

It said most cases were seen in animals. Where there had been contact with livestock, human cases had been identified.