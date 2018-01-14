Chris 'don't touch me on my studio' Maroleng touted to take over as SABC COO

Cape Town - Africa analyst, journalist, and former MTN Corporate Manager Chris "don't touch me on my studio" Maroleng, is touted to take over as Chief Operating Officer of the SABC, ending the lengthy saga over former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago would neither confirm nor deny information in tweets congratulating Maroleng that indicated he is set to take the top position at the public broadcaster.



"The appointment has not been finalised, and once it is finalised, we will announce it," said Kganyago.



Maroleng said he could not comment on the speculation.



"Any announcement around appointments at the SABC board, are done by the SABC board."







Maroleng's career includes his previous post as executive for group corporate affairs at the MTN Group, Africa editor for eNCA for six years, and a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.



In a 2010 panel discussion on the relationship between farm workers and their bosses on the show Africa 360 on the eNews Channel, André Visagie, the former secretary general of the right-wing Afrikaner Weerstandsbeweging (AWB) got cross with political analyst, Lebohang Pheko.



He ripped off his microphone and told Pheko: "You won't dare interrupting me (sic)."



He walked off, throwing his soundpack away in anger. However, he returned to confront Pheko again.



Maroleng stood up and put his arm across Visagie, to keep him away from Pheko, which made Visagie shout at him.

"Touch me, and you'll be in trouble," warned Maroleng.



"You touched me!" retorted Visagie.

Maroleng repeated menacingly: "Touch me on my studio..." until an angry Visagie was led off set.



"Touch me on my studio"went on to launch memes, and was remixed into several songs.

Motsoeneng was fired by the SABC last June for bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.



























