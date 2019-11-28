 

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital loses 6 547 working days due to absenteeism

2019-11-28 12:18

Ntwaagae Seleka

A pedestrian walks by the community centre at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. (AFP)

A pedestrian walks by the community centre at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twenty-four Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital employees have been disciplined for absenteeism that cost the hospital thousands of workdays last year alone.

According to the Gauteng health department, absenteeism affects service delivery at the hospital.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the hospital lost 6 547 workdays last year alone. Ill health accounts for 0.82% of the reasons given for absenteeism, abscondment accounts for 4.52% and incapacity for 94.6%.

"Reasons for the high levels of absenteeism are general absence without prior arrangements with supervisors, abscondment from service – ultimately leading to dismissal – ill health and the impact of the HIV pandemic, and lifestyles.

"Substance and alcohol abuse, in addition to habitual truancy, are the observed patterns in the rates of absenteeism," she said.

Training and awareness workshops

Kwara said hospital management implemented various measures to reduce the number of absentees.

These include weekly code of conduct training and awareness workshops for all staff categories:

 - Regular orientation and training sessions conducted with staff on leave;

 - Partnering with organised labour to spread word on the public service code of conduct that includes how one should manage leave of absence in the workplace; and

 - Circulation of internal memoranda to staff on leave and related matters, including discipline and leave without pay as a sanction leading to suspension without pay and ultimately dismissal.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sixth person arrested for PE retirement home murders

2019-11-28 11:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Father and son killed in Alberton drive-by shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 12:25 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Kraaifontein 12:25 PM
Road name: Maroela Road

More traffic reports
Someone just got R388k richer in the Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2019-11-27 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 