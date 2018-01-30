 

Chris Maroleng officially appointed as SABC COO

2018-01-30 15:24

Johannesburg - Former eNCA presenter Chris Maroleng has been appointed chief operations officer of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

The SABC board made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. 

"The chairperson of the SABC on behalf of the board of the public broadcaster is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Maroleng as the Chief Operations Officer of the SABC, with effect from 1 February 2018."

Maroleng's career includes his previous position as executive for group corporate affairs at the MTN Group, eNCA Africa editor for six years, and a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

He holds BA (Hons) and MA degrees from the University of Cape Town and has received several post-graduate scholarships and awards.  

He gained social media fame after being involved in a heated on-air discussion with former AWB secretary general André Visagie on eNCA in 2010, which led to him saying the famous line: "Don't touch me on my studio."

"Maroleng has demonstrated considerable management and financial acumen and he is familiar with the cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution issues that the SABC needs to embrace going forward," SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said. 

Maroleng said he accepted the position at the broadcaster with deep humility. 

"I look forward to playing a role as part of an executive team, in transforming the SABC into a world-class public broadcaster that is responsive to the needs of all South Africans," he said.

Maroleng takes over from Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was fired by the SABC in June 2017 for bringing it into disrepute and causing it irreparable damage.

The internal disciplinary committee found that he lied about his qualifications, that he purged the SABC of staff and promoted people and raised salaries without following the correct procedures.

More to follow.

