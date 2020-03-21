Christiaan Barnard Memorial tells Covid-19 patient that it's not ready to accept her

Sheila Moore, 71, and her husband, Richard Moore, 73, returned from the United Kingdom healthy on Tuesday, 10 March. A few days later, both she and her husband tested positive for the new coronavirus, and Sheila had developed a worrying shortness of breath, according to a GroundUp report.

On her healthcare advisor's recommendation, she asked staff at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital on Cape Town's Foreshore to admit her, but the recently built "state-of-the-art" "world-class healthcare facility" turned her away, saying it hadn't prepared quarantine facilities at the 248-bed hospital.

While the hospital later recanted its decision, Sheila didn't want to put its patients at risk.

The Moores are retired. They live in Sea Point for half the year. Sheila and Richard are very active. They typically work out, with the help of a personal trainer, daily and walk at least 10 000 steps a day. Richard is in remission from cancer, and Sheila has a history of poor lung function and renal issues.

Here's how their story unfolded:

On Thursday, 12 March, two days after getting back, Richard started feeling unwell, with a high temperature and other symptoms of Covid-19. They called the coronavirus hotline, which recommended that he get tested the same day.

Sheila and Richard, who have private medical aid, chose Christiaan Barnard hospital for the testing because it is near to home, and because they had an existing relationship with the doctors there following Richard's cancer treatment last year.

The Moores, well aware that they might have Covid-19, went to Christiaan Barnard hospital in masks and entered through a back entrance to minimise their proximity to other people.

Richard was tested, and the couple went home to isolate themselves and wait for results.

The next day, Friday, 13 March, the laboratory called them to confirm that Richard had tested positive for Covid-19.

From then on, the couple was monitored remotely by doctors manning the provincial emergency phone line, with check-up calls at least three times a day.

On Saturday 14 March, Sheila began to feel sick.

Her initial symptoms were a dry cough, headache and sore throat, though she did not have a high temperature.

Sheila was told to get tested, and so made another appointment at Christiaan Barnard. She was tested on Sunday, and the laboratory confirmed that she had Covid-19 on Monday.

On the morning of Tuesday, 17 March, Sheila's condition had worsened.

She was short of breath and had an upset stomach.

Her healthcare advisors were particularly concerned due to her medical history. She needed to be assessed by a doctor and possibly hospitalised.

Sheila called the hospital for an assessment and possible admittance under the advice of her healthcare advisory team.

The hospital told her that they could not admit her because they lack the isolation or quarantine facilities needed to deal with Covid-19.

Instead, they recommended that Sheila go to Tygerberg Hospital. Confused about what to do, she called her healthcare advisors.

Sheila was then told that they had been contacted directly by an emergency doctor at Christiaan Barnard hospital and had been told that management had instructed them to direct confirmed Covid-19 cases to Tygerberg Hospital.

Sheila herself was contacted by a doctor at Christiaan Barnard, who apologised profusely, and repeated that the hospital was not prepared for admitting Covid-19 patients.

He said that he would take the matter up with senior figures at the hospital.

Groote Schuur hospital was then contacted, and the hospital agreed to assess and accept Sheila without hesitation.

Later on Tuesday, Sheila's healthcare advisors called again and they had been told that Christiaan Barnard officials had changed their minds and decided that she could go there.

But Sheila did not want to put other patients at that hospital at risk, given that they weren't ready, and decided to go to Groote Schuur on Wednesday morning.

Sheila was admitted to Groote Schuur on Wednesday, where she is in a stable condition.

A doctor at Groote Schuur who wished to remain anonymous said that Christian Barnard's decision was unacceptable.

The doctor said that private healthcare has an important role to play and can't step back. The doctor said that if Sheila was blocked because the facility was not prepared, then it spoke to negligence, or possibly incompetence.

By comparison, Groote Schuur had been fully prepared to accept Covid-19 patients for the last 10 days and had begun preparations three weeks ago.

Another doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said while many private hospitals prepared for Covid-19, Christiaan Barnard had been lagging, and that a "little bit of pressure would be warranted" to ensure the hospital can serve a potential influx of patients.

Richard Moore remains in isolation and is recovering at home. He uses a grocery delivery service to stay fed, taking strict precautions to ensure that he does not transmit the virus to any visitors.

Sheila faces a few weeks in isolation as she recovers, but once she is healthy, hopes to be able to contribute to the aid efforts that will be required. Well aware of the spread of the virus while she was in the UK, she and her husband were practising intensive hygiene. Nevertheless, she thinks that they may have been infected while in London.

Christiaan Barnard has repeatedly been asked for comment. When provided, this article will be updated.