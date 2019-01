Jennifer Pillay is believed to have died from strangulation. (iStock)

A 53-year-old man charged with the murder of his 65-year-old wife, who was found dead in a bathtub in their home on Christmas Eve, was released on bail in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara told News24 that Navin Chanderlal was granted bail of R3 000 "with reporting conditions". He also surrendered his passport to the police, Kara said.

According to media reports, post mortem results revealed that the cause of Jennifer Pillay's death was strangulation.

The reports also suggested that Pillay, who worked as a nurse in Dubai and retired in 2016, had intended to relocate to live with her son in London.

Kara said the case was postponed to April 24 for further investigation.

