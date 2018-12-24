 

Christmas heatwave predicted for Gauteng, as Vaal Dam water levels drop

2018-12-24 12:33

Canny Maphanga

Information supplied by Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation shows the Vaal Dam levels have dipped below 75%, as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) warning of a heat wave in Gauteng and several other provinces over the Christmas holiday period.

"A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, SW Bushveld of Limpopo, North West, Free State, northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape until at least Wednesday," The South African Weather Services said on Sunday.

In July, SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said that South Africa was likely to experience a delay in rainfall patterns this summer. He said temperatures were also expected to be higher than normal.

ALSO READ: El Nino to bring less rain and more heat for SA: 5 things you need to know

In addition to the heatwave, residents can expect a 70% chance of an El Nino occurrence, which began mid-spring and will continue into summer.

"It causes below normal rainfall in summer rainfall areas and higher than normal temperatures from December to February," explained Engelbrecht.

"It occurs mostly in the northeastern parts of the country. There will definitely be above normal [high] temperatures in the northern parts of South Africa."

El Nino is the warming of sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which influences atmospheric circulation, and consequently rainfall and temperature in specific areas around the world, according to SAWS.

South Africans spending their festive season in Gauteng should expect temperatures to rise to its highest on Wednesday with 35°C in Johannesburg and 37°C in Tshwane.

Johannesburg Water has urged residents to use water sparingly, as Level 1 water restrictions are still in place. The utility has urged residents to use water sparingly and report all leaks.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nzimande pays tribute to Mpumalanga safety and security spokesperson Mabuza

2018-12-24 12:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters to Ramaphosa: Give us the money you give to the buffalo
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 12:51 PM
Road name: Hout Bay Main Road

Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 22 December Lottery draw 2018-12-22 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 