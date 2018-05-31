 

Church leaders to hold welcoming home prayers for Zuma

2018-05-31 07:44

Amanda Khoza

Former president Jacob Zuma. (AP, file)

Former president Jacob Zuma. (AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Interfaith Council of South Africa, in partnership with the Commission for Religious Affairs, is expected to hold welcoming home prayers for former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

The event will take place at the Mnyakana Sportsground in Zuma's hometown of Nkandla.

"The church leaders are of the view that it's imperative to thank God for securing former president Zuma during his tenure as the president of the ANC and the country," the National Interfaith Council of South Africa and the Commission for Religious Affairs said in a statement. 

"The welcoming back home prayer organised for former president Zuma also set to thank him for the role he played as the champion of radical socio-economic transformation in the country." 

Zuma served as the country's president between 2009 and 2018.

He resigned on February 14.

"I have... come to the decision to resign as the president of the republic with immediate effect," Zuma said at the time.

His tenure as president was riddled with accusations of corruption and his links to the controversial Gupta family clouded his term.

READ: 10 things you should know about The State vs Jacob Zuma

In a recent case, Zuma appeared in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban recently over 16 charges relating to 783 payments which he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

News24 previously reported that the case against Zuma had spanned several years, with Patricia de Lille - now DA mayor of Cape Town, but then a PAC MP - first telling Parliament in 1999 that the multibillion-rand arms deal could be suspect.

Since then, the matter has been kicked back and forth between the courts.

Reasonable prospect of successful prosecution

On April 6, 2009, then-National Prosecuting Authority head Mokotedi Mpshe said recordings of telephone conversations between then-Scorpions boss Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma.

The two were recorded discussing the timing of bringing charges against Zuma. The charges related to his alleged involvement in the arms deal.

According to the NPA, the conversations provided evidence of collusion against Zuma between former NPA officials and former president Thabo Mbeki. The charges were subsequently withdrawn, just before Zuma was sworn in for his first term as president.

However, in 2016, the North Gauteng High Court found that there was no reason for the NPA not to proceed with the prosecution.

Zuma and the NPA appealed this decision in the Supreme Court of Appeal. The court dismissed the appeal in October last year.

This came after Zuma and the NPA made an about-turn and admitted that the decision not to prosecute him was irrational.

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams had to review the original charges and decide whether to go ahead with the case.

On March 16, Abrahams announced that the NPA had decided to prosecute because it believed there was a reasonable prospect of successful prosecution.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    npa  |  jacob zuma  |  durban  |  state capture  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Our lives have changed for the better, say illegal land occupiers

2018-05-31 07:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Murder-accused Jason Rohde testifies about wife's death
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 