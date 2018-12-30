 

Church stampede: Police seek help to identify 3 women killed at Prophet Bushiri's church

2018-12-30 21:53

Jeanette Chabalala

Shepherd Huxley Bushiri. PHOTO: facebook

Shepherd Huxley Bushiri. PHOTO: facebook (Shepherd Huxley Bushiri. PHOTO: facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police are appealing for assistance in finding the next of kin of three people who died during a stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 on Sunday that the three females who died were still unknown.

"People who think they are related to the deceased must come to Pretoria mortuary tomorrow at 10:00. They must bring along their own ID documents and IDs of the deceased," Selepe said. 

Selepe previously said that the police only heard about the stampede on Saturday afternoon, and officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The church is situated at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria.

According to Selepe, the police believe that a thunderstorm prompted the congregation to push each other around during a church service, leading to the stampede. The service began at around 20:00 on Friday.

Terrance Baloyi of Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys told News24 on Sunday that those who were injured were transported from hospital and provided with accommodation and catering.

READ: 3 dead, 9 injured following stampede at Prophet Bushiri's church in Pretoria

"As we speak those who are remaining are about 10... we gave them accommodation at Pretoria Protea hotel," he said. 

He said once the deceased are identified, the church will assist their families.

Baloyi also told News24 that preparations for the church's New Year's Eve event at the Pretoria showground were at final stages.

"We have added two major halls that we feel will cater for enough people. We have beefed up security - they are known as marshals and we trained more than 2000 so far," he said.

Baloyi had earlier told News24 that the stampede occurred when people tried to take shelter inside the church during a thunderstorm.

He said some people panicked and he confirmed that three people were knocked unconscious.

"We regret the incident as a church because it happened within our premises," Baloyi said.

According to the police, the exact cause of the incident is still unconfirmed.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: SA man dies in helicopter crash, while trying to rescue injured man from highest mountain in UAE

2018-12-30 21:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 14:17 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Malmesbury 07:05 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 