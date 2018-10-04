City lost R100m it could have spent on poor people, protesters claim

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, head of organising at housing activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi, said a few weeks ago the organisation discovered that Growthpoint paid for 17 000m² of bulk rights (which determines the size of the building on the site) when it should have paid for 46 000m².

"I stay in Khayelitsha and I stayed in a shack for more than 14 years of my life. My mom and my sister had to use the bush to relieve themselves … I know the impact of not having basic services and that comes with housing. They're (the City) saying there is no land available when they're selling our land to the private sector," said Swartbooi.

Sasse was not on site.

Head of Corporate Communications Nadine Kuzmanich addressed the protesters. She said Growthpoint was not in a position to answer the questions and asked that the protesters give the company 21 days. She also said Growthpoint was still engaging with the City.

"If we don't hear from you on October 25, we will be back. We have a reputation of going to people's houses," said Swartbooi.