City of Cape Town announces new city manager

The City of Cape Town has announced the appointment of its new city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo. He has been acting in the position since the beginning of the year.

In a statement on Thursday, it said Council approved Mbandazayo's appointment for a five-year term after the position became vacant following the resignation of Achmat Ebrahim in January.

Mbandazayo has previously held positions in the City as the Director of Legal Services and as Executive Director of Corporate Services.