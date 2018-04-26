City of Cape Town announces new city manager

The City of Cape Town has announced the appointment of its new city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo. He has been acting in the position since the beginning of the year.
In a statement on Thursday, it said Council approved Mbandazayo's appointment for a five-year term after the position became vacant following the resignation of Achmat Ebrahim in January.
Mbandazayo has previously held positions in the City as the Director of Legal Services and as Executive Director of Corporate Services.
Ebrahim was facing possible suspension in the fallout involving Mayor Patricia de Lille when he resigned.
In a statement issued at the time, De Lille said, "In his resignation letter, Mr Ebrahim made it clear that he is able to quite easily defend the allegations made against him in the Bowman Gilfillan, Inc report.
"He further stated that, in terms of the ongoing investigations, he would furnish my office with copies of all the evidence files as they pertain to his involvement in these allegations which have already been handed to Bowman Gilfillan, Inc and which clearly show that the allegations against him are baseless."
De Lille was referring to a confidential report by independent investigators from Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys. The report found that she may be guilty of gross misconduct for allegedly advising Ebrahim that he need not report to the City Council an allegation of misconduct against Melissa Whitehead, the commissioner of the transport and urban development authority, relating to alleged irregularities involving payments to Volvo for bus chassis.