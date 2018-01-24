City of Cape Town confirms tap water remains drinkable, dismisses 'fake news'

Cape Town – A WhatsApp message attributed to the City of Cape Town, which claims that the municipal tap water is contaminated, is "fake news", according to the city.

Water and waste services mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg told News24 that the message amounted to "fake news" and that municipal water was still drinkable.

The hoax message reads: "Hi we just received a letter from City of Cape Town that under no circumstances are we to drink water from taps unless it is boiled as of today the water has been declared contaminated (sic)".

A City spokesperson, Janine Willemans, dismissed the message and said that municipal water was "regularly tested" and that it "conforms to national standards".

She also warned that the message may just be one of many hoaxes circulating on social media.

"Please know that the City is duty-bound to report any potential risks to public health."

ALSO READ: Cape Town water crisis: Maimane to give details on 'what's really happening'