 

City of Cape Town law enforcement officers under threat - Smith

2018-07-09 17:10

Christina Pitt

JP Smith. (Peter Abrahams, Netwerk24)

JP Smith. (Peter Abrahams, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The recent attacks against the City of Cape Town's law enforcement staff are an indication of the danger they face regularly, mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said on Monday.

He noted a specific incident in which a motorist knocked over a metro police constable who had been pursuing him at the time. The constable's arm was fractured.

"The suspects in the incident involving the metro police officer have been arrested and the driver is facing an attempted murder charge," Smith said.

"I call on the criminal justice system to mete out the harshest possible sentence as the driver attempted to run over a second metro police officer while trying to evade capture. It is also important to note that he had two minors in the vehicle with him, of which the youngest was just three years old," Smith alleged.

In another incident, a traffic officer was traumatised after he was robbed at gunpoint of his service pistol and cellphone.

Smith said that the City opened a criminal case and he encouraged anyone with further information to contact their nearest police station.

"These incidents are an indication of the danger that our staff face on an-all-too-regular basis but despite this, they continue to enforce the law and make arrests. In the past week, the traffic service and metro police department arrested 149 suspects," Smith said.

He praised law enforcement staff for their victories.

These include the 149 arrests and the arrest of four people by the Gang and Drug Task Team.

"The City of Cape Town appreciates the efforts of those members of the public who contribute to the fight against crime by sharing information that has the potential to lead to successes like these," Smith said.

"It underscores the reality that crime fighting is a shared responsibility that needs everyone to pitch in if we are to reduce our crime rates and make communities safer."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- Follow Christina Pitt on Twitter on Twitter

Read more on:    jp smith  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Musina traffic officer arrested, gun confiscated after shooting at petrol station

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: SA restaurant chain swaps plastic straws for pasta
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 