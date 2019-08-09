City of Cape Town lays charge against shutdown organiser over R1.5m damage

Heeding the movement’s call, several communities in Cape Town took to the streets of Cape Town on Thursday morning to block off several entrances to major roads.

Now, the city says having incurred costs, albeit preliminary, to the tune of R1.5m, charges have been laid against leader of the movement Fadiel Adams.

"The protests caused damages to road surfaces in the seven areas, which will deteriorate much more rapidly due to the fire damage and will require resurfacing, as well as damage to traffic lights and streetlights which were destroyed.

"The total preliminary cost of these damages is likely to be in excess of R1.5m," said Smith.

Smith bemoaned the loss of resources in other areas as a result of having to deploy more law enforcement personnel to affected areas.

'I am being persecuted'