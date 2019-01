The City of Cape Town's safety and security directorate will receive a cash injection of R165m toward its budget, Mayor Dan Plato announced on Wednesday.

The allocation to the portfolio headed by councillor JP Smith is made up of capital expenditure of R42.2m and operating expenditure to the tune of R123m.

"With this money we will be able to increase our visible policing presence in vulnerable communities and invest even more funds into much-needed capital projects. This is just the start of our efforts to increase safety levels in our communities," said Plato.

"When I was elected mayor, I committed to visiting our communities and hearing first-hand what they wanted from the City of Cape Town. The response was not unexpected due to the limitations placed on policing in this city by national government."

The planned operating expenditure includes money allocated to recruit additional law enforcement, purchase uniforms and personal protective gear and equipment for staff, as well as for the installation of 44 new CCTV cameras across the city’s vulnerable areas.

"The staff in our safety and security directorate provide an invaluable contribution in our city, in spite of trying circumstances," added Plato.

"These funds go toward keeping our learners and their learning spaces safe from criminals," said Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde.

Winde further acknowledged that there were many more safety issues, but added that the City was committed to assisting communities in need.



