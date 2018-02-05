 

City of Cape Town saga - ‘Unfounded’ misconduct claims against acting City manager

2018-02-05 18:14

Caryn Dolley

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The acting City manager of Cape Town, Lungelo Mbandazayo, is now also on the list of officials accused of misconduct, with a former staffer alleging that a personal agenda influenced some of his decisions regarding the approval of internal bursaries.

However, the City council has resolved that the matter be dismissed and that no further investigation into it is necessary.

The allegations against Mbandazayo were made by a former City employee, who himself previously faced misconduct claims relating to bursaries. This employee resigned in 2017.

A previously confidential report on the allegations against Mbandazayo was last week uploaded onto the City's official website.

Mbandazayo, the City's executive director of corporate services, was appointed acting City manager after Achmat Ebrahim, who previously filled the position in a permanent capacity, suddenly resigned in January.

READ: City of Cape Town manager resigns in midst of De Lille fallout

Ebrahim's resignation came as serious claims and counterclaims were being made against top City officials in a fallout, which has resulted in the DA tabling a motion of no confidence against Mayor Patricia de Lille.

This is set to be debated on February 15.

Among the allegations which De Lille faces, which are contained in an independent report, are that she may be guilty of gross misconduct for allegedly advising Ebrahim that he need not report to the City council an allegation of misconduct against Melissa Whitehead, the commissioner of the transport and urban development authority, relating to alleged irregularities involving payments for bus chassis.

Whitehead was placed on precautionary suspension in January.

'Possible detriment to Cape Town's stability'

The council, when considering whether Mbandazayo should be placed on precautionary suspension, had looked into factors including whether it would be "detrimental to stability in the municipality".

It was found that Mbandazayo's potential precautionary suspension would be detrimental to the City's stability and its leadership, especially as a result of Ebrahim's resignation.

"It is therefore imperative stability be ensured amidst service delivery and the water crisis," the report said.

Former City employee faced disciplinary action

The matter against Mbandazayo involved an email containing complaints against him from a former City employee, Eugene Kotze, who faced misconduct charges in a related matter.

Kotze, according to the City report, was the subject of an April 2017 disciplinary meeting.

He was accused of misconduct and gross negligence in that he allegedly approved an internal bursary application without the approval of the delegated authority.

Kotze resigned from the City due to health reasons. This came into effect on May 31, 2017.

ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe submitted Kotze's complaints to the City speaker's office and had requested the misconduct allegation be brought to the Council's attention.

Bursaries

The City report said Mbandazayo had the authority to approve bursaries for staff members doing postgraduate studies.

In January 2017, he had approved a spreadsheet for applications for the corporate services directorate.

But two weeks later, he did not approve a spreadsheet of applicants from utility services, this despite these applicants being in more strategic positions than those in the corporate services directorate.

Kotze alleged his decision to not approve the second batch of applicants was "weak".

'Personal agenda' allegation

His allegation, contained in the City's report, said: "The question needs to be asked - why the sudden change in thinking - or was there another personal agenda to 'punish' somebody or to possibly enhance others without any consideration of consistency in his decision making?"

However, the City council report found that what transpired did not constitute misconduct.

"It is clear that Mr Kotze is trying to justify his fraudulent action through this complaint," the City's report said.

There was a second allegation that late in 2017, the same day that Ebrahim instructed that all bursaries be put on hold due to De Lille's "concern regarding inconsistent processes", Mbandazayo approved an MBA application for a director. This was at a cost to the City of R239 000 over 30 months.

This allegation said the bursary approval left one questioning whether it was signed off just before Ebrahim placed a moratorium on bursaries.

The City report found at the time this bursary was approved, no moratorium was in effect. 

'Impeccable record'

It said Mbandazayo provided a comprehensive response about the matter.

There was no evidence, the report found, backing up what Kotze alleged.

In reasons about a possible precautionary suspension, it said Mbandazayo had an "impeccable record" relating to his time at the City, which was more than a decade.

The report said that the misconduct allegations were denied.

New City manager appointment process 

According to another City document published on its website, the process to appoint a permanent City manager may wrap up towards the end of March.

The job was to be advertised this month, with panel interviews taking place in March.

According to the document, the selection panel would be chaired by the mayor and consist of up to 3 councillors and an external specialist.

The mayor, in consultation with the panel, would finalise a shortlist and would be authorised to finalise the employment contract.

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Psychiatrist to testify on Jason Rohde's mental health

2018-02-05 18:02

Inside News24

 
/News
SONA can only happen after a motion of no confidence - Malema
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 11:28 AM
Road name: N1

Bellville 09:40 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Site Agent

Western Cape
Professional Career Services
R45 000 - R50 000 Per Month

Senior Web/Graphic Designer

Milnerton
Southern Shore Recruitment
R20 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Sales Representative

Garden Route
WHM Recruitment Advisors (Pty) Ltd
R5 000 - R7 500 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 