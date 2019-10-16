 

City of Cape Town slams 'deplorable' actions of taxi drivers after cop's gun was stolen, commuters attacked

2019-10-16 13:22

Kamva Somdyala

Taxis park at a rank. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file))

The City of Cape Town has condemned the "violent reaction to the rule of law" by taxi drivers after they protested on Tuesday afternoon, and a police officer was assaulted and robbed of his firearm.

As commuters were making their way home from the station deck taxi rank, taxi drivers protested, blocking roads and allegedly stirring up violence over warrants.

News24 previously reported that commuters had been threatened and violently forced out of taxis.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, called the behaviour "deplorable".

"The behaviour of taxi drivers in the CBD last night is deplorable. Their actions seem to be part of a new trend of violent reaction to the rule of law," said Smith.

WATCH | Cop robbed of gun as protests erupt at Cape Town taxi rank

It is understood that the taxi drivers were upset about the issuing of warrants and impounding of illegal taxis during an operation on Tuesday.

Smith said Section 72 notices were issued to offenders.

"According to reports, their dissatisfaction stems from the fact that they are fined in the first place, as well as the fine amounts," said Smith, adding that fine amounts were set by the provincial government.

Smith condemned their actions, saying the law applied equally to everyone, including taxi drivers. 

Mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said they would not be deterred in their law enforcement operations.

"We will continue to enforce [this] because we may not have a moratorium on enforcing the law," she said.

