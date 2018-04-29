 

City of Cape Town takes part in the winter readiness campaign for the homeless

2018-04-29 20:00

Christina Pitt

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Cape Town will disburse aid to seven organisations that have all successfully applied for assistance during winter.

Aid consists of food, blankets, mattresses, toiletries and cleaning materials to help cater for an expected increase in the number of homeless people seeking shelter during the cold winter months.

The City's Social Development Directorate is providing R450 000 in aid to organisations, including the provision of an additional 115 bed spaces and 40 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) job opportunities.

"The City's EPWP aims to help facilitate and create employment opportunities for those residents who are in need of financial relief," Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith said.

"At the same time, it facilitates the development of practical work experience and in this instance it will alleviate the load at night shelters."

According to a statement from the City, every organisation that applied for aid was subjected to a rigorous vetting process. It was ensured that each organisation had overnight facilities that comply with the relevant health and safety requirements.

Each successful applicant also had to agree to a site inspection before final approval was granted.

A memorandum of agreement was signed between the City and the respective organisations last week to ensure that all parties comply with their roles and responsibilities.

"Winter is an especially hard time for people living on the street and often there is an additional burden on the organisations that assist them," Smith said.

"We want to do what we can to help them provide street people with access to warm bedding, food, and toiletries as they cope with an increased demand when temperatures drop. Homeless shelters are essential in ensuring that street people are properly cared for in a safe environment."

He commended the many workers and volunteers who give of their time in the city's homeless shelters.

"They provide constant care to some of Cape Town's most vulnerable residents," Smith said.

The organisations that received aid include Elm Night Shelter in Elsies River, Happy Valley Home in Simon's Town and Mould, Empower, Serve in Belville.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the City's toll-free number on 0800 872 201 to find out how they can assist.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mother praises health care centre after emergency birth of twins

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:49 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 