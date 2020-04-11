City of Cape Town tears down illegal structures in Makhaza

The City of Cape Town has removed unoccupied and unfinished structures in Makhaza following a court order to prevent the illegal occupation of City-owned land.



"The City's Anti-Land Invasion Unit removed unoccupied and unfinished structures in line with the provisions of the law and based on advice from legal professionals," said spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo.

In response to a social media post which stated the City was carrying out evictions despite an appeal from Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu that municipalities should stop evicting people during the national lockdown, Tyhalibongo added the action was not an eviction.

"These structures were illegally erected on City-owned land. Land invasions are illegal. Invasions are not allowed under the law or under the Covid-19 national lockdown for that matter.

"People may not occupy land that is not theirs and where permission has not been received from the owner."

Tyhalibongo said the City would "continue to remove unoccupied and illegal structures to prevent illegal occupation of land".



"When land is invaded or when attempts are made to occupy land, we move backwards rather than forward. Illegal occupations on often uninhabitable land, such as on sand dunes, increase the fire, flood and health risks for residents. The City will therefore continue to protect land from being invaded."