 

An expensive new water challenge faces Cape Town residents

2018-02-20 22:38

Jan Bornman

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Special Report - Steenbras aquifer drilling too risky, ecologists warn

2018-02-20 08:49

Ecologists have raised environmental red flags about the City of Cape Town's drilling operations in the vicinity of the Steenbras Dam. The City says the benefits of abstracting water from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer outweigh the risks. News24 investigates.WATCH

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has warned residents they might receive hefty water bills following "technical challenges" with a new metering system.

Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services; and energy, said the City moved from a third party electronic platform to an in-house electronic interface system for the uploading of monthly water meter readings.

"Since this move, there have been technical challenges with uploading meter readings to the new system. As a result, some customers will receive estimated bills although their meter was read," Limberg said.

WATCH: Special Report - Steenbras aquifer drilling too risky, ecologists warn

She warned that customers across the City would be affected by the technical issues.

"Where residents receive estimated bills, the City recommends that they settle the account as they would normally. If the estimate is higher than the actual usage then their account will be adjusted appropriately the next time the actual meter reading is captured," she said.

"In cases where estimated consumption far exceeds actual consumption, and residents are unable to afford the bill, they can approach the City's call centre or their closest walk-in centre to request an investigation. Debt management will be suspended until the investigation is resolved."

Residents urged to register for e-services

Limberg said the estimated bills were currently based on consumption for the same period in the previous year.

"This method is used to account for seasonal variation in water consumption. The City is however working to adapt the estimation method to account for changing consumption patterns due to the current water shortage. From 1 March 2018, estimated accounts will be based on average consumption at the property for the previous three months," she said.

"The City encourages as many residents as possible to register for e-services and do their own meter readings. Performing regular meter readings at your property is essential for effectively managing water consumption, and can act as an early warning for leaks on the property."

Also read: Cape Town should serve as a wake up call for managing water in South Africa

Limberg said residents of the City of Cape Town should also note the estimated readings could affect their green dot status on the City's water map.

"Residents who have had their consumption estimated will rather be given a grey dot reflecting that no data exists for consumption on the property. While this will cause some disappointment, it is important that we all continue to do our best to save water," she said.

Read more on:    cape town  |  water crisis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police struggle to answer questions at Moerane Commission

2018-02-20 22:06

Inside News24

 
/Sport
WATCH: Aussie cricket team visits Smile Foundation in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:10 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville 20:35 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 20 2018-02-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 