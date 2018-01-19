 

City of Cape Town withdraws drought levy proposal

2018-01-19 14:20

Paul Herman

Councillors in the City of Cape Town. (Paul Herman, News24)

Video

WATCH: New water target is 50 litres

2018-01-18 12:14

During an update on the ongoing water crisis in the Western Cape, Mayco member Xanthea Limberg has said the Cape Town CBD would be excluded from the 'Day Zero'. Mayor Patricia de Lille briefed the media on the latest water consumption targets. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has scrapped the proposed introduction of a drought levy, after the proposal was withdrawn at a special sitting on Friday.

Council members debated the proposal following strong public backlash to the idea since it was mooted on Sunday, January 14.

Opposition and ruling party councillors said a U-turn on the proposal should be strongly considered following the public's input, some of which included 55 000 inputs from one website alone.

READ: Drought levy likely to be dropped after massive outcry - De Lille

The council will discuss one other agenda item after lunch, that of introducing punitive tariff measures.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson added an amendment to the agenda item, which could also see mayor Patricia de Lille stripped of some of her abilities to handle the drought.

The second agenda item will be voted on after 14:30.

More to follow.

- Water Crisis special report

