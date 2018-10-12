City of Cape Town withdraws opposition to Maiden's Cove review application

The City of Cape Town said on Friday that it will no longer oppose the review application of a planned R1.5bn development of Maiden's Cove, a popular Atlantic Seaboard recreational spot for families from all around the city.

This comes after the City took note of the concerns raised by different parties, including residents and non-profit organisations, and consulted with senior counsel, assets and facilities management mayoral committee member Stuart Diamond said.

"These concerns relate to the impact the proposed development could have on Maiden's Cove, and how it could affect those who frequently visit the area," he said.

"We have heard their pleas, read their letters and opinion pieces, and reflected on their arguments."

GroundUp reported that the applicants in the matter are Maiden's Cove for All (MCA), the Bungalow Owners' Association, attorney and member of the Bungalow Owners' Association Billy Gundelfinger, and residents of Clifton Mark John Willcox and Gavin Howard Varejes.

Their argument was reportedly that the City was not legally authorised to impose the plan because the land was considered a public trust and protected open coastal reserve by the Constitution and many statutes.

MCA chair Vanessa September told GroundUp: "They [the Bo-Kaap and Cape Flats communities] will lose their large present parking area, and instead of having the mountain-side behind them, will find their picnic space overlooked by rich, privileged people in their newly built upmarket homes," she said.

The group filed an application in the Western Cape High Court on April 3, asking the court to review and set aside the City's decision to sell and lease the City-owned land between the Clifton Bungalows and Camps Bay.

Diamond said the City informed the developer earlier on Friday of its decision to withdraw opposition and "is in discussion with it".

"We are committed to working together with our residents in devising a vision for one of Cape Town's most inclusive and valued public spaces."

The matter is expected back in court on November 30.