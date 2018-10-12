 

City of Cape Town withdraws opposition to Maiden's Cove review application

2018-10-12 21:51

Jenna Etheridge

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

(Hanlie Gouws, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The City of Cape Town said on Friday that it will no longer oppose the review application of a planned R1.5bn development of Maiden's Cove, a popular Atlantic Seaboard recreational spot for families from all around the city.

This comes after the City took note of the concerns raised by different parties, including residents and non-profit organisations, and consulted with senior counsel, assets and facilities management mayoral committee member Stuart Diamond said.

"These concerns relate to the impact the proposed development could have on Maiden's Cove, and how it could affect those who frequently visit the area," he said.

"We have heard their pleas, read their letters and opinion pieces, and reflected on their arguments."

GroundUp reported that the applicants in the matter are Maiden's Cove for All (MCA), the Bungalow Owners' Association, attorney and member of the Bungalow Owners' Association Billy Gundelfinger, and residents of Clifton Mark John Willcox and Gavin Howard Varejes.

Their argument was reportedly that the City was not legally authorised to impose the plan because the land was considered a public trust and protected open coastal reserve by the Constitution and many statutes.

MCA chair Vanessa September told GroundUp: "They [the Bo-Kaap and Cape Flats communities] will lose their large present parking area, and instead of having the mountain-side behind them, will find their picnic space overlooked by rich, privileged people in their newly built upmarket homes," she said.

The group filed an application in the Western Cape High Court on April 3, asking the court to review and set aside the City's decision to sell and lease the City-owned land between the Clifton Bungalows and Camps Bay.

Diamond said the City informed the developer earlier on Friday of its decision to withdraw opposition and "is in discussion with it".

"We are committed to working together with our residents in devising a vision for one of Cape Town's most inclusive and valued public spaces."

The matter is expected back in court on November 30.

Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

North West police foil suspected cash-in-transit heist in Mahikeng

2018-10-12 21:50

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:23 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 16:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 