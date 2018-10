The City of Ekurhuleni's municipal council has suspended the City's group chief financial officer for allegedly failing to disclose information regarding her dismissal at the SABC.

The council took the decision to suspend Gugu Pride Malaza last Thursday, but she was effectively suspended on Monday, October 29.

"On Friday, the city manager issued Ms Malaza with a letter requesting her to provide reasons as to why she should not be suspended. Upon receiving a response from Ms Malaza, the city manager found that there was no basis for her not to be suspended," said Phakamile Mbengashe, acting spokesperson for Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Malaza was dismissed by the public broadcaster in March 2014 for procurement and financial irregularities.

She has been suspended from her job at the City pending the finalisation of an investigation into alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the SABC as required by regulation 11 of the Systems Act of 2000, according to Mbengashe's statement.

"Further investigations are currently being conducted by the City and should be concluded within the next three months," said Mbengashe.