 

City of Ekurhuleni staff donate R600 000 to Solidarity Fund

2020-04-24 22:43
(Facebook, Solidarity Fund)

(Facebook, Solidarity Fund)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Ekurhuleni municipal employees have donated R600 000 to the Solidarity Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, the City said the pledges were made by staff after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he will be donating 33% of his salary.

Mayor Mzwandile Masina followed suit. “I am pleasantly surprised by our staff member’s commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa,” he said.

“As the leadership of the City, we continue to urge all staff members and citizens to contribute whatever amount they can afford to the Solidarity Fund.”

The City has set itself a target of donating R3m to the Solidarity Fund by the end of June.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley 

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspect arrested for allegedly defrauding 2 families of food parcels during lockdown

2020-04-24 21:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 quarantine facility in Joburg
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Everyday ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-04-24 21:55 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 