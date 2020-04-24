City of Ekurhuleni staff donate R600 000 to Solidarity Fund

City of Ekurhuleni municipal employees have donated R600 000 to the Solidarity Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, the City said the pledges were made by staff after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he will be donating 33% of his salary.

Mayor Mzwandile Masina followed suit. “I am pleasantly surprised by our staff member’s commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa,” he said.



“As the leadership of the City, we continue to urge all staff members and citizens to contribute whatever amount they can afford to the Solidarity Fund.”

The City has set itself a target of donating R3m to the Solidarity Fund by the end of June.

