City of Joburg and Gauteng form task team to tackle Lenasia land occupations

Gauteng Human Settlements and Urban Planning MEC Lebogang Maile and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba have joined forces to tackle land occupations in the province through the formation of an intergovernmental task team.

The task team comprises officials from the province and the City.



In a joint statement, Maile's and Mashaba's offices agreed that the task team would come up with interventions to urgently deal with rampant land occupations in parts of Lenasia.

"The task team has been mandated, within the next week, to table a costed and detailed report to Maile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Mashaba, outlining concrete interventions to take place in the area.



"The South African Police Service (SAPS) is called upon to urgently intervene in the area to address further illegal invasions in the area whilst taking up its investigative and intelligence gathering functions," they said in the statement.

Last week, homeowners in Lenasia South clashed with land occupiers.

Property value depreciating

The homeowners claimed that the value of their properties had depreciated and there was an increase in crime, allegedly caused by shack dwellers.

On Wednesday, Maile and Mashaba agreed that they needed each other to fight the scourge.

They agreed that the situation in Lenasia required urgent attention.

"Joint planning, backed by financial commitments, between the province and the City is necessary to bring real solutions to the people of Lenasia, and indeed, the region," the statement read.

"The City, the Department of Human Settlements, with assistance of the Department of Home Affairs, must conduct an audit of illegally occupied structures within the area to determine who qualifies for housing within the area," it continued.

The City and the provincial government said the two entities would report back to the community next week on planned interventions.

"We hope that this will be the beginning of a healthy and holistic relationship which will see the development of an approach between provincial and local government in addressing land invasions and historic landlessness within the City," they said.

