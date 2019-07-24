 

City of Joburg and Gauteng form task team to tackle Lenasia land occupations

2019-07-24 16:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath, file)

(Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Human Settlements and Urban Planning MEC Lebogang Maile and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba have joined forces to tackle land occupations in the province through the formation of an intergovernmental task team.

The task team comprises officials from the province and the City. 

In a joint statement, Maile's and Mashaba's offices agreed that the task team would come up with interventions to urgently deal with rampant land occupations in parts of Lenasia.  

"The task team has been mandated, within the next week, to table a costed and detailed report to Maile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Mashaba, outlining concrete interventions to take place in the area.

"The South African Police Service (SAPS) is called upon to urgently intervene in the area to address further illegal invasions in the area whilst taking up its investigative and intelligence gathering functions," they said in the statement.  

Last week, homeowners in Lenasia South clashed with land occupiers.

Property value depreciating

The homeowners claimed that the value of their properties had depreciated and there was an increase in crime, allegedly caused by shack dwellers. 

On Wednesday, Maile and Mashaba agreed that they needed each other to fight the scourge.

They agreed that the situation in Lenasia required urgent attention.

"Joint planning, backed by financial commitments, between the province and the City is necessary to bring real solutions to the people of Lenasia, and indeed, the region," the statement read.

READ: Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba seeks 'joint approach' to resolve conflict in Lenasia

"The City, the Department of Human Settlements, with assistance of the Department of Home Affairs, must conduct an audit of illegally occupied structures within the area to determine who qualifies for housing within the area," it continued. 

The City and the provincial government said the two entities would report back to the community next week on planned interventions.

"We hope that this will be the beginning of a healthy and holistic relationship which will see the development of an approach between provincial and local government in addressing land invasions and historic landlessness within the City," they said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  lebogang maile  |  gauteng  |  land grabs
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prasa looters will be 'brought to book' - Mbalula

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400k goes to one player 2019-07-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 