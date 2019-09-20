 

City of Joburg ‘unapologetic’ for Gautrain water cuts

2019-09-20 19:43

Azarrah Karrim

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An urgent application for a mandatory interdict forcing the City of Johannesburg to reconnect the water supply  to the Sandton Gautrain Station has been halted by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

This is as a result of the station's landlord, Cedar Park Properties, failing to pay R1m as security in case they lose the case against the City.

On Thursday, the City brought an application seeking security for costs against Cedar Park Properties. 

In a statement on Friday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said: "This followed the City discovering that Cedar Park's shareholder had filed papers to place Cedar Park under business rescue. This was in response to a creditor filing papers to liquidate Cedar Park.

"Given these developments, and the fact that Cedar Park has failed to pay its R8m debt to the City for property rates and services, the City was concerned that Cedar Park would be unable to cover the costs of this litigation."

As a result, the High Court has given Cedar Park 20 days to cough up the money, or else the City would be granted leave to apply for the dismissal of the case.

"The City remains confident it can win this case. We are unapologetic for cutting the water supply to the property on which the Sandton Gautrain Station is situated and the taps will remain off until Cedar Park settles their R8m account with the City," Mashaba said.

Mashaba added that "absurdly" the Gauteng provincial government and the Bombela Concession Company is also taking the City to court on October 1, "instead of assisting the City in ensuring that this debt is paid".

The provincial government seeks the exact same relief, which Mashaba says, "is wasting public money in unnecessary, duplicated litigation".

Mashaba added that it would be unethical for government to incur costs while providing free services.

On Thurday, Mashaba announced a forensic investigation into the apparently irregular sale of the Sandton Gautrain land to Cedar Park, in which Cedar Park had not made any bond repayments due to a suspensive clause in the development lease agreement.

Read more on:    city of joburg  |  gautrain  |  herman mashaba
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mugabe was a towering figure against colonialism – Ramaphosa

2019-09-20 19:20

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner 2019-09-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 