 

City of Johannesburg appoints new JMPD chief

2018-01-03 11:01

Jan Bornman

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba (Jabu Kumalo)

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba (Jabu Kumalo)

Johannesburg – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced a new chief for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

David Tembe, who has nearly 20 years of experience with emergency management services, took over his new position on Tuesday.

Mashaba thanked the previous leadership of the JMPD for their hard work and said he had the fullest confidence in Tembe to succeed in the position.

"I have every confidence in Mr Tembe’s abilities and look forward to working with him as we run a corruption-free city that respects the rule of law and stimulates economic growth for our people," Mashaba said in a statement.

"I would like to express my deepest appreciation to JMPD's leadership team for providing the necessary support during the past transition period," he said.

Highly qualified

Tembe’s career in public safety began in 1981 as a paramedic with the Johannesburg emergency medical services (EMS). He became a superintendent in 1989 and was appointed director in charge of the EMS academy in 1999.

"Tembe was appointed director of operations in 2001, where he was responsible [for] leading the 26 city fire stations," Mashaba said.

"In 2002, Tembe was appointed acting chief of the Emergency Management Services, where under his stewardship, the URBAN Search and Rescue was established and represented South Africa during Algeria and Iran’s disasters," he said.

Mashaba said Tembe holds a National Diploma in Personnel Management, Metro policing, as well as FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership (Virginia, USA).

He has also attended seminars on Law Enforcement Leadership in the USA since 2009.

