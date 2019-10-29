City of Johannesburg launches fifth mobile clinic to service inner city informal settlements

Outgoing Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has urged residents of George Goch informal settlement in the inner city not to vandalise a newly launched mobile clinic set to service Ward 65 and areas of greater Jeppestown.

Mashaba was speaking during the launch of the clinic on Tuesday joined by Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse, as well as various ward councillors from the areas that the clinic will service.



The clinic will serve the community of the inner city, Jeppestown and surrounding areas and is the fifth one to be launched by the City, with five more to be launched by the end of 2019/20 financial year.

Nine of the mobile clinics were procured by the City and one donated by PPC Cement.

"I know, from time to time, you get angry with government to deliver all your expectations. But please, when you are angry, do not ventilate your anger in destroying your own infrastructure," Mashaba said.

He said the vehicle was the property of every city resident and therefore needed to be looked after by everyone, adding that staff should also be protected from being robbed while they rendered services.

While Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) would be accompanying the vehicle for security, it was still the responsibility of all residents to protect and take good care of it.

Mashaba said, when the EFF brought the motion to council in 2016 to have mobile clinics, it had made sense. He said that he was pleased that the vehicle would make a "huge difference" to the community.

The clinic would offer chronic system treatment, including HIV counselling and testing, ART initiation, and TB screening and treatment to residents. It would also offer family planning services, including pap smears and prostate cancer screenings.

Four rotating doctors would service the clinic, as well as a professional primary healthcare nurse, two general nurses, two enrolled nurses and an assistant, one administration assistance, and a general worker and driver.

The mobile clinic to service informal settlements in Joburg's inner city and areas of greater Jeppestown.(Sesona Ngqakamba, News24)

It would operate from 08:30 to 15:00, Monday to Thursday. On Mondays and Tuesdays, it would be stationed in Booysens Informal Settlement, George Goch on Wednesdays, and Mangolongolo Informal Settlement on Thursday.

The vehicle is fully furnished with two consulting rooms, a toilet and a kitchen.

Phalatse also reiterated to residents that the City had a challenge of people destroying the good that had been done. She said the City would depend on residents to put an end to vandalism of infrastructure.

"We are going to depend on you. Your eyes must be opened. This is your clinic. If it is not functioning, you will be the ones suffering. Please be our eyes and ears," Phalatse urged.

She added that, while it had cost a lot to procure the mobile clinic, it was rewarding to see the City being able to bring healthcare closer to the "poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable".







