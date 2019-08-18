City of Johannesburg welcomes first batch of insourced cleaners

The City of
Johannesburg, in a women's month-inspired ceremony, on Saturday welcomed their
first batch of 450 beneficiaries of the City's insourcing programme for
cleaners.
"The City
of Johannesburg ultimately plans to insource a total of 1 879 cleaners – most
of whom are women – who will gain greatly from employee benefits such as
pension, medical aid, and an increased take-home salary.
"Previously,
these cleaners earned a mere R3 000 a month, while the City of Johannesburg
paid around R6 500 per cleaner to the outsourced companies they worked for.
These cleaners will now be able to take home over R4 000 a month after
deductions of a salary of around R5 600 a month," Mayor Herman Mashaba
said in a statement on Saturday.
The City hopes
that this initiative will give "real dignity to workers who have been
[the] subject of exploitation for decades".
This move
follows the insourcing of security guards, which the city claims brought
dignity to 4 000 families.
"We are
insourcing an estimated 90% of women during this exercise alone, addressing the
challenge of underrepresentation of women in the workplace. How fitting is it
that we are doing this during women’s month?
"This
insourcing programme is long overdue and it will see us afford our cleaners the
dignity they deserve," MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services, Ntombi
Khumalo, added.
ALSO READ: Mashaba welcomes over 900 security guards as insourcing
programme expands
Mashaba
further apologised during his keynote address to women for the treatment they
were subjected to over the years.
"There
can be no doubt that there is something intrinsically wrong, cruel and
insensitive about forcing people to work under conditions in which their
employment is uncertain.
"Therefore,
this occasion to make the process of bringing almost 1 900 cleaning staff under
the official employ of the City of Johannesburg is a timely step meant to keep
away the ravages of politically-induced exploitative tenderprenuership, as well
as under-employment and unemployment. This is a significant day for everyone
involved, but especially, our insourced cleaning staff," he said.
Due to the
overwhelming numbers, the registrations of workers will continue on Sunday and
next weekend.
The
development was welcomed by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu who praised EFF
councillors and the mayor for pushing ahead with the programme.
GET
THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.
KEEP
UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.
- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter