City of Tshwane ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Soshanguve

A City of Tshwane emergency service crew was robbed when they responded to an apparent medical emergency in Block GG, Soshanguve, just after 02:00 on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the call centre received a call requesting assistance with a patient who had difficulty breathing. When the crew arrived at the address, they found the house with its lights off and a locked gate.

While phoning the call centre to confirm the address, an unknown man pounced on the crew. He informed them he had called them, before robbing them at gunpoint.

"The unknown male proceeded to give the ambulance crew the exact location of where the patient was and before they realised what was happening, the unknown male confronted the official with a gun through an open window, demanding cellphones from the crew," said City spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso.

After instructing the crew to hand over their cellphones, the suspect then told them to drive off.

A case of armed robbery was opened at Phuthanong police station.

"The Tshwane emergency services department would like to condemn such acts of criminality against its personnel.

"Emergency services personnel are dedicated to the care, treatment and transportation of the sick and injured without any prejudice," said Mabaso.

The City said while it had no intention to label parts of the city no-go areas, it would, however, not hesitate to consider the safety of its staff first before dispatching crews to these areas.