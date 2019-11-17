City of Tshwane cautions of possible suspension to A Re Yeng bus operations ahead of looming strike action

The City of Tshwane has urged residents to exercise patience as A Re Yeng Bus operations are set to be suspended ahead of a looming strike on Monday.

MMC for Roads and Transport, Sheila Senkubuge, in a statement on Sunday, said the city had issued an alert of the possible suspension to bus services following a notice to strike issued to Tshwane Rapid Transport Pty Ltd (TRT) by National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA).

Senkubuge said the notice to strike issued to TRT specified a request by Mamelodi Bus Operations drivers for equal salaries between themselves and A Re Yeng bus drivers.

The anticipated strike is expected to affect operations from 04:00 on Monday.

The city said A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transport drivers had not indicated their intention to strike, but were under a directive from NUMSA to participate in the strike action in solidarity.

It added that the suspension of operations would be a move to ensure the safety of commuters, and to safeguard the City’s assets.

"We extend our profuse apologies to all our commuters who depend on our public transport services. It is of uttermost importance to us to protect the residents and commuters as well as City’s assets from possible harm," Senkubuge said.

While the city has said it would keep residents and commuters updated on developments, it also encouraged that people make alternative transport arrangements in the event that all or some of the operations be suspended.