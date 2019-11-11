 

City of Tshwane hopes to restore bus services by Tuesday afternoon

2019-11-11 22:22

Kamva Somdyala

The City of Tshwane is hopeful the bus service will resume by Tuesday afternoon. (iStock)

The City of Tshwane is hopeful the bus service will resume by Tuesday afternoon. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Tshwane officials hope Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) will be back in operation by Tuesday afternoon - pending the outcome of negotiations, the City said in a statement.

"All Tshwane Bus Services will remain suspended until tomorrow afternoon [Tuesday], pending the outcome of the negotiations between the employer and labour," mayoral committee for transport Sheila Senkubunge said.

In a press release on Sunday, the City warned commuters the strike was "due to workers being unhappy with the pace at which the process of conducting benchmarking salaries is taking place".

Many commuters were left stranded due to Monday's protest, with Senkubunge issuing an apology "for the inconvenience caused by workers who responded to ongoing wage negotiations and its pending outcomes".

Further in the statement, Senkubunge asked that commuters should exercise patience.

"This [suspension of services] is done in the interests of ensuring safety for our customers and safeguarding the City's assets."

Senkubunge added commuters would be kept abreast of any developments "in due course".  

Read more on:    city of tshwane  |  pretoria  |  protest  |  transport
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AS IT HAPPENED | #SpringbokTrophyTour - Boks wrap up final leg of trophy tour in Elsies River and Pollard is back

2019-11-11 15:30

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Follow Springbok trophy tour through streets of Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

Retreat 19:01 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner in Monday's draw 2019-11-11 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 