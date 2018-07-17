 

City of Tshwane restores 90% of power to Pretoria East after substation fire

2018-07-17 12:11

Iavan Pijoos

Wapadrand substation being repaired following a fire. (Supplied)

Wapadrand substation being repaired following a fire. (Supplied)

The City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality says it has restored power to about 90% of affected areas in Pretoria East after the Wapadrand substation fire.

Thousands of residents in the eastern suburbs of Silver Lakes, Equestria and Faerie Glen were left without power after the facility burst into flames a week ago.

On Tuesday morning, the municipality's Selby Bokaba said the city's teams of technicians and electricians had completed repairing the ring cable faults in Equestria, and were currently busy finalising the connection of cable networks that supply power to the area.

"We have restored fully Silver Lakes. I can say now that at least 90% has been restored," Bokaba said.

Bokaba said the main feeder cable from Wapadrand to Koedoeberg substations had also been repaired.

He said they still needed to fix two cable faults in Faerie Glen and replace a feeder cable to Shere rural lines.

"With electricity you can't be certain. We will strive to restore power to all the outstanding consumers during the course of the day.

"We once more wish to express our sincere apology to the inconvenienced consumers," he said.

Bokaba encouraged individual households who still have power failures in certain areas to send an SMS to 44676 with their account numbers.

