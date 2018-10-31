City of Tshwane to release 'much-awaited report' into qualifications of top-level managers

The City of Tshwane will release the much-awaited report on the job compliance assessment on top level managers on Wednesday, Mayor Solly Msimanga said on Tuesday.

"I can today confirm that the City's own comprehensive internal investigation into the qualifications of officials has been completed. The investigation has covered the qualifications of all section 56 managers as well as all non-section 56 group heads in the City and is scheduled to be released tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Msimanga.

He noted that the investigation was citywide and not focused on a specific department or unit as was the case with other parallel investigations.

"The investigation ordered by the executive mayor, we suspect, has transmogrified into a witch-hunt by the city manager and is not in line with the full terms of reference set by the executive mayor," he said in a statement.

Msimanga said during the course of the qualifications audit, city manager Moeketsi Mosola "felt it appropriate to formally communicate on the findings made against particular staff members in the political offices", namely his office and that of the office of the speaker.

"Compromising not only their personal information and the integrity of the investigation, but also in clear violation of the instruction that was given to the administration. The motives of the city manager have now been clearly established, by focusing primarily on officials in the office of the executive mayor, he could deflect attention from the allegations of serious tender irregularities committed under his hand regarding the appointment of GladAfrica," Msimanga said.

'No office above scrutiny'

He said this would not deter efforts into ensuring that GladAfrica matter was exposed.

"As has been highlighted in the media, it appears there have been blatant supply chain irregularities in this process," he said.

Msimanga said any shortcomings identified in the recruitment process of top level officials, "if any", will be addressed and remedial action will be identified based on the findings in the qualifications audit report.

The mayor said over the last few months it had become clear that there was a fixation with the qualifications of those employed in political offices.

"Let me be clear, no office in the City of Tshwane is above scrutiny and each department must be treated equally. However, it is disturbing how elements of the qualifications audit were communicated on in what was clearly a deliberate attempt to smear the office of the executive mayor. It is disappointing that this has occurred when I clearly indicated that my intention was to do an audit of all qualifications of top level managers in the City and provide conclusive recommendations going forward," he said.

Msimanga also noted that the Public Protector has been conducting an investigation into matters in the City, including appointments.

Urgent interdict to stop report

"I can assure residents that the City, my office and I personally have cooperated fully with the queries that have been raised by the Public Protector and we await her final conclusion on the mater. I want to ensure that this city is a city of excellence and that means maintaining the highest level of ethical standards," he said.

Msimanga said he was committed to maintaining transparency in the City's administration and would "not be deterred in my passion towards accountability".

Last Thursday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg granted Mosola an urgent interdict to stop the tabling of a report on GladAfrica.

The capital city's council was due to table the preliminary report that same Thursday into Mosola's role in the appointment of GladAfrica, a Midrand-based engineering firm that was appointed to manage the City's infrastructure projects.

Judge Andre Van Niekerk set down November 9 for final arguments on the matter. Respondents were given until November 2 to file their supplementary affidavits, replies by November 7 and heads of arguments by November 8.

