City Power forced to cut the lights in Joburg after Kelvin power station goes down

City Power has been forced to implement stage 2 load shedding following a loss of generating capacity at the Kelvin power station in Johannesburg.



"At any given day, City Power receives electricity from two lines at the Kelvin power station which contributes 10% of overall electricity, with the rest coming from Eskom," the utility said in a statement on Monday.

It added one of the lines was damaged on Saturday.

"We lost one that was impacted by the damage to the line on Saturday night. This damage plunged most of the suburbs in east and central Johannesburg into darkness," the utility said.

Eskom implemented nationwide load shedding last Thursday, continuing into this week.

Johannesburg, however, was spared after City Power revealed it would be continue supplying electricity as it had extra capacity that would off-set the megawatts Eskom needed to remove from the system.

City Power said this was because of the "extra capacity from the Kelvin power station alongside some of the technologies such as ripple relays and load limiting through smart meters".

The utility said it was unable to keep the damaged line at the Kelvin power station going and it was currently out of commission with repairs expected to be done.



"As such, only one is currently online at the Kelvin power station leaving us vulnerable.

"It is for this reason that City Power will start load shedding from noon on Monday," it explained.

The power utility has apologised to residents for the inconvenience and has committed itself to notifying customers of any changes.

Customers are urged to use electricity sparingly.