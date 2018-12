City Power has apologised to residents of Randpark Ridge, outside Johannesburg for a four-day power outage.

It has blamed the power cut on multiple cable faults in the area and said it was attending to the matter.

"Our technicians and engineers are in the area to work full time on these faults [to] ensure we restore electricity", said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

"The outages also looked longer due to the loadshedding that was scheduled in the area between Friday and Saturday affecting certain areas that we managed to restore in between," he added.

Some residents have contacted News24 complaining that their refrigerators have been off and that their frozen food was going to waste.

They also accused City Power of not attending to the power outage in the area quicker.

Mangena said that City Power had hoped to restore power to most of the area by Saturday evening, but warned of delays caused by bad weather.