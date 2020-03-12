City Power tightens security after guard shot

A City Power security guard was shot in the neck, and three other guards were assaulted, during a robbery at one substation in City Deep in Johannesburg.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said the company is now reviewing security measures. The incident happened on Wednesday night.

The guards were confronted by three individuals who had jumped over the substation's perimeter fence during a period of load shedding.

They were held up at gunpoint and assaulted before being robbed of their cellphones and money.

"One of the security officers managed to escape, while the other three were assaulted. One of them was shot in the neck at close range and is in a critical condition in hospital," Mangena said.

A case has been opened at the Cleveland police station.