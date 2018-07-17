City to revisit security arrangements at Cape Town clinic after man shot dead

The City of Cape Town is to revisit security arrangements at Eastridge Clinic after a man was shot dead inside the health facility, the City said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old man was gunned down on Monday morning in full view of clinic patients - just metres from the local police station.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear in court once he has been formally charged, Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Wesley Twigg said.

Mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services JP Smith said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.



He explained in a statement that the national health department's ideal clinic framework for primary healthcare facilities required that clinics have a dedicated security guard on site or an alarm system installed that is linked to an armed response unit.

"Eastridge Clinic has a security guard on site during operating hours and staff have panic buttons linked to the City's Law Enforcement Rapid Response Unit.



"We will revisit security arrangements at the facility in the wake of this incident – budget dependent – although it must be said that there are few security measures that will serve as a deterrent to such a brazen attack as the one witnessed [on Monday]," he said.



'Cold comfort'

Smith commended the arrest but said it would be "cold comfort" to the man's family as well as the staff and patients who were traumatised by the incident.



"We hope that it will serve as a warning to others who think that they can act with impunity and put the lives of innocent people at risk," he said, calling on the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to "lobby for the strongest possible sentence when this matter goes to court".



The clinic was shut after the shooting but has since been reopened.



"City health recruited agency staff and staff members from other facilities to assist the clinic manager and three other staff members who reported for duty today," Smith said.

"The clinic staff were debriefed immediately after the incident and will receive further trauma counselling and support. We wish to thank all staff members who have reported for duty to assist patients at the clinic during this difficult time."