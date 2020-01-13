 

Civil servant could be charged R73K for leaving car at Gautrain station for more than 2 years - report

2020-01-13 09:54
View of the Gautrain inside Pretoria station. File Photo. (Artur Widak/Getty Images)

View of the Gautrain inside Pretoria station. File Photo. (Artur Widak/Getty Images)

The Gautrain company could demand as much as R73 000 from a civil servant for leaving his car parked at one of its stations for more than two years.

According to a TimesLIVE report on Monday, an Audi A4 station wagon registered to Charles Mabaso – a chief director of cultural development in the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture – is one of many cars gathering dust at the Gautrain Sandton parking lot.

The publication reported that it could cost the owner of the Audi R73 000 for the release of the vehicle.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said records showed that the vehicle had been parked there for two years.

Nayager said the company was aware of 12 abandoned vehicles at its stations.

"We do not have a prescribed maximum period for a vehicle to be parked at a station and it is legal and permissible for a passenger to park long term," the publication quoted Nayager as saying.

Business Insider South Africa reported in 2018 that it found at least four vehicles covered in dust when it visited the Sandton Gautrain station.

Parking for non-train users at stations costs R100 a day and rail user pay R23 a day.

 - Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba


News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
