Claims of Boeremag's links to dodgy contracts 'false propaganda' - Boervin

An organisation sympathetic to jailed members of right-wing terrorist group the Boeremag, says claims of links between a Boeremag member and people involved in the controversial contracts between Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), the police and the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) are "false propaganda to discredit the so-called Boeremag".

Last week Wednesday, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard that a cabal that has been operating at the SITA and which is part of FDA dealings with the police and SITA, had ties with the Boeremag.

At that meeting, DA MP Tim Brauteseth referred to correspondence between current and former employees of SITA and convicted Boeremag member André du Toit. SITA CEO Setumo Mohapi confirmed that there was a cabal of SITA employees who provided Du Toit with financial assistance and communicated with him using SITA property.

One of these former SITA employees, Banie Venter, dealt with the Rofin-contract between SITA and the FDA as a business case originator, who develops a case for the contract. He was also involved in the negotiation for the contract. This contract is one of several between FDA and SITA, which Scopa heavily criticised.

At no time was it stated as fact in the committee that the Boeremag "infiltrated" SITA.

Boervin, an organisation which "aims to expose the injustice against the Boer People's political prisoners nationally and internationally", released a statement in "reaction to allegations that former SITA employee, the now imprisoned Mr André du Toit, is involved with SITA infiltration".

The organisation also "fights for the human rights of these political prisoners, working towards their release from prison, pursuing all legal routes available".

"It is common knowledge that Mr André du Toit had been friends with various members of SAPS and SITA due to him being a former employee of both SAPS and SITA since the 90s," reads the statement.

"Some of his former colleagues, also being his friends, brought him food during the 'Boeremag' trial from 2003 – 2013. Du Toit lost everything while awaiting the imposing of his sentence for almost 11 years. Du Toit was only sentenced in October 2013 for an additional 20 years along with the other 'Boeremag' victims who received various sentences."

"Some of his former colleagues and friends made contributions towards his basic needs such as buying him telephone cards. According to Boervin's knowledge, Du Toit had last contact with friends on Facebook and email in October 2013. This communication was during the time that Du Toit had obtained legal access to the Internet through a court application. Further contact that anyone had with Du Toit thereafter is unknown to Boervin."

Boervin says it is highly unlikely that Du Toit "infiltrated the SITA system and believes the accusations are false propaganda to discredit the so-called 'Boeremag'".

"These accusations follow on the back of several so-called 'national security threats' to draw attention to the 'Boeremag' who was disbanded 16 years ago."

In November 2002 the Boeremag claimed responsibility for a series of bomb attacks in Soweto. They also had a plan to assassinate former president Nelson Mandela. After subsequent arrests, and a long trial several members of the terrorist group were sentenced in 2013, including Du Toit.

Boervin is of the opinion that they should be treated as political prisoners.

