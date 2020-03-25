 

Clanwilliam teacher's alleged killer's case to be heard in Western Cape High Court

2020-03-25 16:48

Chantall Presence

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her flat on Sunday. Philip April, charged with her murder, appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Facebook, Allison Plaatjies)

Allison Plaatjies was found dead in her flat on Sunday. Philip April, charged with her murder, appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. (Facebook, Allison Plaatjies)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The State has handed up an indictment and summary of facts in its case against the alleged killer of 26-year-old Clanwilliam primary school teacher Allison Plaatjies. 

Plaatjies' boyfriend, Philip April, appeared briefly in the Clanwilliam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where he was informed the case would be transferred to the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.

He is due to appear in the high court on 7 August for a pre-trial conference.

According to the indictment, the 24-year-old will face two charges - that of premeditated murder and theft of a motor vehicle.

The State, in its summary of facts, alleges Plaatjies had used her car to pick April up from a friend's place in Clanwilliam, whereafter they drove to her rented flat on 26 October last year.

"This was the last time anyone saw her alive."

The next day, her body was found in her flat. Both her vehicle and cellphone were missing.

April was later arrested while driving her car in Malmesbury.

Plaatjies died of blood loss after her throat was slit. The post-mortem found she had also been stabbed several times.

April will remain in custody.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Makhura calls on Gautengers to stay put during lockdown

2020-03-25 16:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Security cluster to provide more clarity on lockdown measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:03 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Retreat 17:58 PM
Road name: Military Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 2020-03-24 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 