 

Clash between MPs during Parliament induction session to be investigated

2019-06-13 05:38

Alex Mitchley

ANC and EFF MPs push and shove each other in the Old Assembly Chamber in Parliament. (Screengrab)

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has announced that the clash between several MPs from various political parties will be investigated.

In a statement, Modise denounced the conduct of the MPs involved in the altercation as unbecoming and uncharacteristic of honourable Members of Parliament.

The investigation was launched to avert any recurrence in the future.

WATCH: ANC, EFF MPs involved in physical confrontation in Parliament

News24 reported earlier on Wednesday that at least seven red-clad EFF MPs were seen in front of the ANC's benches pushing other MPs around after a disagreement. The clash was caught on video.

According to at least one MP, punches were thrown, but that is not visible in the video. Another MP said it was believed that the confrontation was instigated by EFF members.

MPs were attending an induction session at the Old Assembly in Parliament.

Modise who was in attendance but not chairing the session, had to take to the podium to diffuse the situation.

READ: 'Reckless and irresponsible' - MPs respond to ANC, EFF confrontation in Parliament

"She stressed that while it was normal and acceptable for difference of views to arise from time to time, it was inappropriate to allow emotions to get the better of public representatives in such a fashion," the statement read.

The induction programme is intended to ensure that MPs perform their constitutional roles and responsibilities as elected representatives to the best of their abilities. 

It also covers their constitutional functions, legislative processes, House rules and policies.

