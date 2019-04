A classroom was reportedly set alight in Ennerdale on Monday morning. (Twitter)

A classroom was set alight and police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades as tension in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, escalated during protests on Monday morning.

Residents were protesting about service delivery and specifically, the poor condition of schools in the area, eNCA reported.

According to EWN, residents torched a mobile classroom, demanding that the Gauteng education department improves school infrastructure.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told eNCA that protesting learners had been given ample warning to move away from the area before rubber bullets were used.



Five people were arrested for public violence, Makhubela said.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told eNCA there was an attempt to start fires. "The fires have been extinguished and the situation is under control," he added.

In March, more than 1 100 pupils from Ennerdale Secondary School stayed at home following fears they could become victims of a tragedy similar to the one that claimed the lives of four pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek, News24 reported.









