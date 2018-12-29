Clifton beach controversy: A row over racism, politicking and animal rights

The contentious clearing of beach-goers on the popular Clifton Beach in Cape Town has garnered international headlines with the incident spilling over into public debate about racism, politicking and animal rights.



Here are 9 stories covering how the row unfolded:

Police, Public Protector asked to investigate PPA Security as clashes break out



South Africa First Forum has laid fraud charges against a private security company at the centre of the Clifton beach controversy.

Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach



Protesters clashed with residents and beachgoers at Clifton Fourth Beach while a sheep was slaughtered as part of a cleansing ceremony.

Residents clash with protesters over slaughter of sheep at Clifton beach



Local residents have clashed with protesters at Clifton's Fourth Beach where a sheep was slaughtered.



Security company had 'no authority' at Clifton - Plato declares Cape Town beaches 'open to all'



Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says everyone is welcome on the city's beaches and has slammed those using the Clifton Beach saga to drive a 'politicised' and 'racial' agenda.



Protest to 'reclaim' Clifton Beach with ancestral cleansing ceremony



Lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee will slaughter a sheep and thereafter hold a cleansing ceremony calling for the end of the exclusion of black people at the beach.



Clifton beachgoers report 'attempted sexual violation' of teen



Police are investigating reports of an incident of attempted sexual violation in the vicinity of Clifton Beach in which beachgoers apparently intervened.



Security company stops beach patrols, as #ReclaimClifton protest planned



The private security company at the centre of the Cape Town's Clifton Fourth Beach "lock down" controversy has decided it will no longer patrol there, as a group of Cape Town residents gear up for a #ReclaimClifton protest.



Clifton beach shut down: 'We did not close the beach', says private security company



A private security company says it had nothing to do with denying beachgoers night access to Clifton Fourth Beach in a move to "lock down" the beach over the busy holiday period.



'The rich can't privatise beaches' – controversy brewing over private security clearing Clifton beach



The City of Cape Town is investigating allegations that a private security company is denying beachgoers night access to Clifton Fourth Beach in a move to "lock down" the popular spot.



