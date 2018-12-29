 

Clifton beach controversy: A row over racism, politicking and animal rights

2018-12-29 17:40
A heated argument during a protest at Clifton beach. (News24)

A heated argument during a protest at Clifton beach. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The contentious clearing of beach-goers on the popular Clifton Beach in Cape Town has garnered international headlines with the incident spilling over into public debate about racism, politicking and animal rights.

Here are 9 stories covering how the row unfolded:

Police, Public Protector asked to investigate PPA Security as clashes break out

South Africa First Forum has laid fraud charges against a private security company at the centre of the Clifton beach controversy.

Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach

Protesters clashed with residents and beachgoers at Clifton Fourth Beach while a sheep was slaughtered as part of a cleansing ceremony.

Residents clash with protesters over slaughter of sheep at Clifton beach

Local residents have clashed with protesters at Clifton's Fourth Beach where a sheep was slaughtered.

Security company had 'no authority' at Clifton - Plato declares Cape Town beaches 'open to all'

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says everyone is welcome on the city's beaches and has slammed those using the Clifton Beach saga to drive a 'politicised' and 'racial' agenda.

Protest to 'reclaim' Clifton Beach with ancestral cleansing ceremony

Lobby group Black People's National Crisis Committee will slaughter a sheep and thereafter hold a cleansing ceremony calling for the end of the exclusion of black people at the beach.

Clifton beachgoers report 'attempted sexual violation' of teen

Police are investigating reports of an incident of attempted sexual violation in the vicinity of Clifton Beach in which beachgoers apparently intervened.

Security company stops beach patrols, as #ReclaimClifton protest planned

The private security company at the centre of the Cape Town's Clifton Fourth Beach "lock down" controversy has decided it will no longer patrol there, as a group of Cape Town residents gear up for a #ReclaimClifton protest.

Clifton beach shut down: 'We did not close the beach', says private security company

A private security company says it had nothing to do with denying beachgoers night access to Clifton Fourth Beach in a move to "lock down" the beach over the busy holiday period.

'The rich can't privatise beaches' – controversy brewing over private security clearing Clifton beach

The City of Cape Town is investigating allegations that a private security company is denying beachgoers night access to Clifton Fourth Beach in a move to "lock down" the popular spot.


Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Motorists urged to respect traffic cops after officer is killed

2018-12-29 17:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 18:36 PM
Road name: Beach Road

Hout Bay 13:15 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 28 2018-12-28 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 