 

Clifton beach probe: New 'intimate information' comes to light

2019-01-14 22:47
Security officers on the beach. (Supplied by PPA)

Security officers on the beach. (Supplied by PPA)

A "full-scale investigation" into allegations against Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA) and the Clifton Fourth Beach furore is still under way after the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) received additional statements from eyewitnesses and "complainants with intimate information".

Psira said in a statement on Monday while it had concluded its investigation into the company, the additional statements it received compelled it to conduct a deeper probe which included obtaining affidavits about the allegations from members of the public and the actual sequence of events that took place that day.

Uproar erupted during the festive season after reports that the private security company had closed Clifton Fourth Beach to the public at sunset on December 23.

PPA denied taking the lead in closing the beach, claiming that they were just accompanying City of Cape Town law enforcement officers after two teenage girls were allegedly raped.

READ: Clifton beach row: Complaints pile up against PPA

According to police, no such incident had been reported, although they had information that suggested there might have been an attempt to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl.

The incident had been prevented by beachgoers who reported it to police, but the teenager and her family declined to lay charges.

After the incident, PPA announced that it would no longer be assisting the police or any law enforcement agency in patrolling Clifton Beach.

Psira acting CEO Mmatlou Sebogodi appealed for "necessary time" to complete its probe.

"We are determined to [get] to the bottom of this matter without fear or favour and we would like to urge members of the public to be patient with our further investigation as we look at all the angles that were at play. We intend to leave no stone unturned."

cape town
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
