Clifton beach row: EFF denies being opportunistic, will march to PPA to demand apology

The EFF says it will take further action against private security company Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA), in the interests of those who were removed from Clifton Fourth Beach, and not because it is being opportunistic.

"We will be dealing with them. The PPA must come out and give an apology to the people," Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial secretary Banzi Dambuza said on Monday.

"We will lay charges against them and will go as far as marching against them [at their offices] if they do not apologise."

The party says it is also investigating a series of threats made against its officials and supporters before a march took place over the weekend.

The EFF marched through Camps Bay to Clifton on Sunday to hold a "picnic against racism".

Dambuza claimed he had received eight calls from largely private numbers on Sunday, in which unknown individuals swore, used the k-word and the term "baboons" to describe the EFF, and personally threatened to kill him.

"Initially they said we must not even go to Clifton yesterday. Instead of stopping us, it actually became a motivation. We went to Clifton, knowing there were threats. We would like to find out who they are. When that happens, we will deal with that and lay charges."

City denies it has contract with security company

People reacted with outrage following reports that the security company had illegally removed people from the beach on December 23.

Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs claimed he was asked to leave around sunset by guards clearing the beach.

The PPA said it had nothing to do with denying beachgoers night access to 4th Beach.

PPA CEO Alwyn Landman told News24 at the time that his guards were brought in to assist the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement officers after two teenagers were allegedly raped.

Western Cape police initially said they had no record of the rapes being reported. It emerged that the incidents had happened the previous day.

Advocate Bruce Hendricks, speaking on behalf of the security company, said it was contracted by residents in the area to provide private security and would still patrol for its clients, which included restaurants in nearby Camps Bay.

The City's executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said last week that the City has no contract with the PPA and that the company was not operating on its instructions.

He said the City's beaches were open to all members of the public.

'Opportunistic political organisations'

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said security officials had asked people of all races to leave, and did not single out any race groups.

"It has also become clear that opportunistic political organisations have ignored this fact to drive a highly divisive and politicised racial agenda."

Protesters descended on the beach on Friday, slaughtering a sheep, in what they called a "cleansing ceremony" to rid the beach of racism.

Responding to Plato, Dambuza said they were not opportunistic, and represented the people of Cape Town.

"We have been there in front of Dan Plato representing the workers of MyCiti. Where there is something here in Cape Town, the EFF will be here in front of his face."

The City meanwhile on Sunday said it will lay a formal complaint against PPA with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Body (Psira).