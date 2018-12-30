Clifton beach row: New twist as controversial businessman Mark Lifman says PPA boss was his ultimate 'yes' guy

Controversial businessman Mark Lifman has responded to comments made by the head of security company PPA, that they never worked together.

PPA CEO Alwyn Landman told News24 sister publication Netwerk24 on Friday that he was never involved with the likes of Lifman, as he had a reputation to uphold.

He was responding to the reports that PPA was initially formed as a front company for Lifman.

Allegations

PPA is at the centre of allegations that it shut down Clifton's Fourth beach on December 23 at 20:00, telling people to leave the beach.

The security company said in a statement last week that it was working with the City's law enforcement unit, following reports that two minors had been raped at the beach on December 22.

However, the City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman, said the City has no contract with PPA and that the company was not operating on its instructions.

He said the City’s beaches were open to all members of the public.

"Private security companies have no mandate to enforce municipal by-laws. The City has acted swiftly to address the conduct of PPA staff once we became aware of it," Bosman said.

"Any person who feels that they have been threatened or intimated by PPA staff on the day in question, or at any other time, can lay a charge with the South African Police Service. Alternatively, complaints about the conduct of the company can be directed to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority," he said.

First meeting

Lifman in a statement on Sunday said that he first met the PPA CEO in December 2011, at the Grand Beach Cafe, where Landman was working as a car guard at the time.

The businessman, who was preparing to open the Shimmy Beach Club, decided to hire Landman as he liked his demeanor.

"Shimmy opened in December 2011. Alwyn fitted into his role perfectly. He was the ultimate 'yes' guy," Lifman said.

Just a month before Shimmy Beach Club opened, Lifman launched nightclub security company, Specialised Protection Services (SPS), on November 1, 2011.

SPS company directors also included brothers Colin and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - the alleged head of the Sexy Boys gang.



Months after its launch, SPS was shut down because it was not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority, as was required by law.

Lifman said after he ran into problems with Prisa, he decided to approach Landman.



"At this point I approached Alwyn and asked him if he would like to become the name behind the new initiative (a security company that stood for good). He was very excited and began the process of becoming compliant with grading and registration.

"For about 6 months he kept me in the loop with the progress and we had many discussions and meetings. Then all of a sudden he went quiet on me and would just say things were moving along slowly."

Lifman said that Landman went on to create PPA, with Bernard Marais and a former investor of Lifman's. Lifman was not involved.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town indicated that it will lay a complaint against PPA on Monday following events last Sunday.



