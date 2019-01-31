 

Clifton beach saga heads to Parliament

2019-01-31 14:03

Kamva Somdyala

Security officers on the beach. (Supplied by PPA)

Security officers on the beach. (Supplied by PPA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs has scheduled an inquiry into what transpired at Clifton Fourth Beach in Cape Town during December, when beach goers alleged that they were escorted off the beach by a private security company.

At the time, the company in question, Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA), denied the allegation that its guards had removed beach goers and said they were helping local government authorities with problems at the beach.

The company said they were accompanying City of Cape Town law enforcement officers after two teenage girls were allegedly raped.

But police said no rapes had been reported.

The incident was labelled as racist by several organisations, describing it as akin to apartheid beach bans. The incident culminated in a sheep being slaughtered on the beach.

READ: Clifton 4th and what it says about our country

City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, at the time, denied that the incident was racially motivated: "The feedback I have received is that, despite the insinuation that particular race groups were targeted, all race groups were in fact asked to leave the beach; and they were asked in a peaceful, non-aggressive manner." 

ALSO READ: Clifton beach probe: New 'intimate information' comes to light

Now, the environmental affairs portfolio committee has scheduled an inquiry into what they call the "closing off of Clifton Fourth Beach to members of the public".

The inquiry is scheduled for Monday. 

The City of Cape Town, PPA, representatives of environmental affairs, the police and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) will all be invited to Monday’s meeting.

Earlier this month, Psira announced that its "full-scale investigation" into the Clifton Fourth Beach incident was nearing completion.

At the time, the regulatory authority said it had received additional statements from eyewitnesses and "complaints with intimate information". 



 

Read more on:    cape town  |  parliament 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks officer gets 1-year prison sentence for falsely claiming R794 for B&B

16 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Bosasa still in spotlight at #StateCaptureInquiry - Richard le Roux summoned
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 13:50 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Table View 13:46 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 30 January Lottery draw 2019-01-30 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 