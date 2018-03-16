 

'Clitoris collector' sentenced to life in prison

2018-03-16 13:37

Jeanette Chabalala

Peter Frederiksen has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, Volksblad, file)

Peter Frederiksen has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. (Conrad Bornman, Gallo Images, Volksblad, file)

Bloemfontein – Danish national Peter Frederiksen, who was arrested after 21 clitorises were found in his freezer, has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for rape and conspiracy to commit murder.

Frederiksen was sentenced in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said apart from two life sentences for rape and conspiracy to murder, Frederiksen was also given 52 years for charges including assault, loss of firearms, conveyance and possession of unregistered medication and production of child pornography.

READ: Danish 'clitoris collector' convicted of numerous crimes

Frederiksen was arrested on September 17, 2015, at his home in Langenhoven Park, Bloemfontein.

He was also investigated for the murder of his wife, 28-year-old Anna Matseliso Molise, who was shot four times outside her home in Maseru, Lesotho, on October 20, 2015.

Shuping said Frederiksen initially faced 58 charges at the start of his trial, but Judge Johann Daffue dropped 20 charges related to illegally removing human tissues over a technicality as "the National Health Act does not clearly indicate the nature of penalties that should be imposed to any person who contravenes the act".

"He was also sentenced to a fine of R5 000 or six months' imprisonment for providing false information in order to remain in the Republic of South Africa," Shuping said.

Shuping added that Frederiksen was also declared unfit to possess firearm. The judge also ordered that his name should be included in the national register for sex offenders.

"The NPA welcomes this sentence with the hope that it will serve as a deterrent to like-minded people," said Shuping.

Read more on:    peter frederiksen  |  bloemfontein  |  crime

