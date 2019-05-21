Close to 50 pupils felled by mysterious stomach cramps

Close to 50 children from a Polokwane school were taken to hospital on Tuesday after complaining about severe stomach cramps.



According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on scene and found other healthcare services already assessing the children.

"Emergency personnel assessed at least 50 children and found that they had been experiencing abdominal pains as well as nausea and vomiting," he said.

Meiring said, once treated, the pupils were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," he added.

Polokwane Education Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said the department was aware of the incident.

Makondo said the pupils were from an independent school, Northern Academy.

"We learnt through our circuit office that learners from an independent school Northern Academy were taken to hospital where they were checked and discharged today. This after they complained of cramps. They were 46 in number," he said.

Makondo said the department is responsible for the welfare of pupils in the province regardless of whether they attended public or independent schools.

He said details surrounding the incident were still being gathered.

"As soon as we get a detailed report, we will determine the next step. At this stage we are just relieved that the learners are back at school as expected," he added.